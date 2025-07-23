Row over Dimple Yadav's mosque visit in saree; 'back, stomach visible', says BJP

A fresh political controversy has erupted after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav, visited a mosque located near Parliament House in Delhi.

The BJP has accused the SP of holding a political meeting in a religious space, and criticised Dimple Yadav’s attire during the visit.

Also Read: UP CM's aerial crop survey: Akhilesh questions Yogi over 'lack of courage'

BJP’s allegations

BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui led the charge, calling the mosque visit an attempt to turn a place of worship into “an unofficial SP office.”

“Akhilesh Yadav went to the mosque yesterday. That mosque is located in front of the Parliament building. SP MP Nadvi is the imam there. We condemn him as well," was quoted as saying.

Siddiqui went further, launching personal remarks against Dimple Yadav. "In the photo, Dimple Yadav is seen sitting in a (saree and) blouse — her back and stomach are visible. Dimple Yadav did not have a dupatta on her head," he said.

Calling it a violation of code of conduct inside a mosque and Islamic customs, Siddiqui said an FIR would be filed. He further stated that a BJP meeting at the same mosque on July 25 “starting with the National Song and ending with the National Anthem.”

'Violation of Constitution'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also accused the SP of breaching constitutional norms.

Pathak escalated the issue, branding the SP as “Namaazwadi” and accusing party chief Akhilesh Yadav of not respecting the Constitution.

"The Indian Constitution states that religious places cannot be used for political purposes. They do not have faith in the Constitution,” Pathak told ANI.

Siddiqui even alleged that “anti-national activities” were discussed at the mosque, accusing SP of turning it into a venue for “fun and frolic.”

Also Read: Poster outside BJP's Lucknow office takes apparent dig at Akhilesh Yadav

SP rejects claims

The Samajwadi Party strongly rejected the allegations. Dimple Yadav clarified, "Imam Nadvi ji, who is our MP, had invited us, so we went. BJP is spreading misinformation. We didn't go there for any meeting. The BJP is saying all this to divert attention from the real issues."

She accused the BJP of diverting attention from key issues like the SIR irregularities in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack, and Operation Sindoor.

Akhilesh Yadav also hit back, accusing the BJP of weaponising religion for political gain.

Faith connects people, regardless of the religion. Any faith that brings people together, we stand with it. That's exactly what troubles the BJP - they don't want unity, they want distance to remain," he said.

Also Read: UP: SP appeals to supporters not to compare party leaders with national icons

Wider condemnation

SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq termed the claims baseless. “Why would anyone hold a political meeting in a mosque when we have offices and residences?” he asked.

He also defended Dimple Yadav, noting her head was covered and suggesting the dupatta may have slipped.

SP leader Rajeev Rai mocked the outrage, asking if party leaders needed a licence to visit places of worship.

Congress MP Imran Masood condemned the BJP’s remarks as “shameful,” saying, “Dimple Yadav was dressed according to Indian culture. BJP leaders have become mentally bankrupt. They are insulting women.”