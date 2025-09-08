BJP MP's sister 'filmed' while bathing; father-in-law threatens to 'shoot' her

The sister of a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh has filed a police complaint accusing her in-laws of assault and threat to her life, police said on Sunday (September 7).

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against three people, and the police have launched an investigation. The incident took place in Rani Avantibai Nagar, and the video of the alleged assault went viral on social media.

MP's sister assaulted by in-laws

Reena Singh, sister of Mukesh Rajput, a BJP MP from Farrukhabad, in her complaint alleged that her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attacked her and threatened to kill her.

In her written complaint to the police, she alleged long-term domestic violence and said her in-laws have been trying to drive her out of the household.

"I have two daughters, so my in-laws beat me up. They have been torturing me for a long time, and for some reason they want to get rid of me," India Today quoted her as saying in the complaint.

Filmed while bathing

She further alleged that when the mistreatment by her in-laws failed to have any effect, they went on to record a video of her while she was bathing. She claimed that on Sunday afternoon, Girish and Laxman tried to record a video of her through a bathroom window while she was taking a bath.

When she objected, she was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted. "As soon as I objected, they came out and beat me up in front of everyone. They beat me a lot with sticks and lathis (canes) and also beat my daughter," Reena said.

Singh further claimed that her father-in-law took out a licensed rifle and threatened her, saying, "I will shoot you." He also allegedly hit her with a stick.

According to the complainant, Rajesh attacked her with a sharp knife, causing an injury to her hand, while Girish attacked her with an iron rod.

Investigation underway

Sahawar Station House Officer, Chaman Goswami said an FIR has been registered against Laxman Singh, Rajesh and Girish based on the complaint. "The matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits as per the law," he said.

The case has attracted considerable attention due to the complainant's political ties and the seriousness of the allegations. The woman has urged authorities to ensure justice and safeguard her from further harm.

(With agency inputs)