Atul's mother-in-law, her son 'missing' in UP; 'baseless', says Nikita's uncle on allegations

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's mother-in-law Nisha Singhania and brother-in-law, Anurag, are allegedly missing from their home in Uttar Pradesh shortly after the police have begun investigations into Atul's suicide in Bengaluru over alleged harassment for money from his estranged wife and family.

The mother-in-law and her son were seen leaving their home in Khoa Mandi locality in Jaunpur town, about 200 km from Lucknow, on a motorcycle on Wednesday, the Deccan Herald reported.

They left their house amid reports that police from Bengaluru were on their way to question them in connection with the suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subash.

Also read: Bengaluru techie dies by suicide, leaves 24-page note, blaming wife, her kin

Baseless allegations

Meanwhile, Atul's wife's uncle Sushil Singhania, who is an accused in the abetment to the suicide case, spoke to NDTV, saying all the allegations made by Atul in his suicide note are all "baseless".

According to Sushil, Nikita, who is "outside" right now will come back and she has "all the answers" to each of the allegations Atul has made.

Her uncle stressed that he is not involved in anyway in the case and does not live with them.

"The court case is going on for three years and suddenly, we have no idea what happened. Our family is not responsible for this (suicide). The court will decide about this," he said.

Suicide note

On December 11, a FIR has been registered against four persons - Nikita, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania and uncle Sushil Singhania, after Atul died by suicide in his flat in Bengaluru.

This FIR has been filed based on a complaint by Atul's brother Bikas Kumar at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru.

Atul had left behind a lengthy 24-page suicide note and a video in which he accused his estranged wife, her mother and others of harassing him through court cases and demanding money.

A lawyer for the Uttar Pradesh family, Vijay Mishra, said the techie's estranged wife had filed a case for maintenance from Atul.

Missing

Videos which went viral on social media showed Atul's mother-in-law walking briskly on the road around midnight on Wednesday folding her hands at the media who were hounding her.

Now, reports have surfaced that the mother-in-law and her son were seen leaving by a motorbike. Their whereabouts are not known.

The woman and her son had earlier refused to speak to the media.