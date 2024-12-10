The Federal
The incident occurred in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits. | Representational image

Bengaluru techie dies by suicide, leaves 24-page note, blaming wife, her kin

Agencies
10 Dec 2024 8:50 PM IST

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) A day after a 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after blaming his wife and her family, the police on Tuesday said they have been booked for abetment of suicide.

Atul Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note alleging harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, they added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

