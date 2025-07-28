2 dead, 32 injured in Barabanki temple stampede

Two people were killed and 32 injured in a stampede at a temple in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed early on Monday (July 28), officials said.

The incident occurred at the Avsaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area during the holy month of Shravan on Monday when devotees had gathered at the temple for 'jalabhishek' (offering water as a ritual). The electric current spread through the tin shed as the wire fell, triggering panic and a stampede in the temple premises.

Two succumb to injuries

Prashant (22) from the Mubarakpura village under the Lonikatra police station area and another 30-year-old devotee succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC), officials said.

This comes a day after eight people were killed in a stampede that broke out during a rush of pilgrims along a stair route leading to the Mansa Devi temple on a hilltop in Haridwar. Rumours of an electric current where the stairs begin triggered panic among people, leading to the stampede, according to the police.

Also Read: 8 dead, 30 injured in Haridwar temple stampede

A total of 10 injured persons were brought to Trivediganj CHC, of whom five were referred to higher medical centres due to their critical condition.

Meanwhile, 26 injured devotees are being treated at the Haidergarh CHC, and one of them has been referred for advanced care due to serious injuries.

Chaos

Following the incident, there was chaos in the temple and surrounding areas. District and police officials reached the spot and are working to manage the situation. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said that during the 'jalabhishek' ritual, monkeys had damaged an electric wire, which caused current to flow through three tin sheds in the temple complex.

Also Read: 1 dead, 70 injured during Suna Besha ritual of Lord Jagannath in Puri

The resulting panic led to a stampede in which two people lost their lives and more than two dozen were injured, he added.

Devotees later resumed their worship at the temple.

CM extends condolences

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

"He has directed the district administration officials to expedite the proper treatment of the injured and relief operations," Adityanath's office posted on X in Hindi.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh stampede: UP govt under lens again over death toll

"He has prayed to Lord Mahadev, the supreme deity, to grant salvation to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)