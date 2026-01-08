High court issues notices to six schools over traffic jams outside Lucknow schools

The Allahabad High Court has taken a tough stance on the growing problem of traffic congestion around schools in Lucknow, highlighting concerns over student safety.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the Lucknow Bench of the Court issued notices to six schools, directing them to address the traffic chaos in their vicinity. The Court has specifically asked these institutions to explain what measures they have implemented in compliance with its earlier orders to ease congestion and ensure safe movement for students.

The managements of La Martiniere Girls College, Hazratganj, Loreto Convent, Gautam Palli, City Montessori School, Vishal Khand, City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar Extension, City Montessori School, Station Road and Seth M R Jaipuria School, Gomti Nagar have been asked to respond to the notices.

The court also said that these schools were asked for suggestions to improve the traffic outside their institutions but they did not receive any response.

Traffic nodal officers for schools

A bench of Justices Alok Mathur and Brijraj Singh issued several more directives to improve traffic flow around schools.

The high court directed each school to appoint a dedicated traffic nodal officer responsible for traffic management outside the school. The court also directed that staff and parent vehicles be parked only within the school campus during the times the school opens and closes.

Lucknow Police directive

The Lucknow Police too has issued important directives to the school managements. This Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by the Gomtinagar Riverbank Residents of the city, complaining about the traffic situation around the schools.

Following the High Court's direction, the police held a meeting with the schools and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar, who gave clear instructions that the vehicles of parents and staff should be parked only inside the campus during the times the school opens and closes.

Parking on the road increases traffic jams, which not only causes inconvenience to the common citizens but also endangers the safety of the children. Lucknow Police has also asked these schools to submit a detailed plan.