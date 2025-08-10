Six from Bengal held in Noida for running fake police station

Less than a month after a fake embassy was busted in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, police have unearthed yet another fraud, this time in Noida.

In the latest case, six men have been arrested for allegedly operating a fake police station for the last two months.

According to law-keepers, the accused, who are residents of West Bengal, posed as government officials and used false identities and fabricated documents to financially dupe the public. They also used boards of the “International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau”.

'Pretended as govt officials'

Confirming the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthy said, “They used to extort money from people by showing fake documents and logos. They also pretended as government officials to impress people.”

“The arrested accused made a rent agreement on June 4 and were operating the office for the last 15 days. They also had a website -- www.intlpcrib.in -- and took donations. Further investigation is on,” he added.

Besides probing the gang’s network and financial transactions to see how deeply the plot is rooted, the police were also focusing on identifying the victims of the fraudulent practice even if it was still in its early days.

The accused have been identified as Vibhash Chandra Adhikari (27), an arts graduate, Aragya Adhikari (26), a law graduate, Pintu Pal (27), Samapdal (25), Babul Chandra Mandal (27), Ashish Kumar (57) – all Class-12 pass. While the first four are residents of Bengal’s Birbhum district, Mandal and Kumar are residents of 24 Parganas and Kolkata respectively, police said.

Other items recovered

Besides the forged documents, the officials also recovered nine mobile phones, 17 stamp seals, six cheque books, nine identity cards, a PAN card, a voter card, six ATM cards, visiting cards, a CPU, and Rs 42,300 in cash from the gang.

A case has been registered against the men under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act, and Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act at the Phase 3 police station in Central Noida.

(With inputs from agencies)