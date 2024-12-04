Sukhbir Badal shot at while serving punishment outside Golden Temple

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was on Wednesday (December 4) shot at outside Amritsar’s Golden Temple, where he is serving a religious punishment pronounced by the Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Police have arrested the suspected shooter, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, allegedly a former militant who faces several criminal cases and had evaded the police so far.

Chaura was reportedly standing close to Badal when he opened fire. However, a ‘sewadar’ (volunteer) standing nearby spotted his move just in time to push his hand upwards, saving Badal from being shot.

SAD leaders’ punishment

Badal and other SAD leaders arrived at the Golden Temple on Tuesday to perform the duty of a ‘sewadar’ under ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) pronounced by the Akal Takht.

Badal, who is currently bound to a wheelchair because of a fracture, was widely photographed on Tuesday, sitting outside the Golden Temple, in a blue ‘sewadar’ uniform and holding a spear in one hand, a board around his neck acknowledging their “sins”.

Another elderly Akali leader, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, also in a wheelchair because of age, faced the same punishment, while SAD leaders and former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema washed utensils and cleaned toilets.

The ‘tankhah’ has been issued for the “sins” committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.