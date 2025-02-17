Outrage over Sikhs deportees not allowed to wear turbans by US authorities

A row has broken out over Sikh deportees from the US not being allowed to wear their turban after they were caught illegally trying to enter the US at the US-Mexican border.

A video is being circulating on social media showing a Sikh deportee Harpreet Singh (21-year-old) from Punjab's Ghanshampur village, recounting his ordeal. He is one of the 116 illegal Indian immigrants who landed at the Amritsar airport late Saturday (February 16) night.

The fresh batch of deportees included 65 immigrants from Punjab, 33 from Haryana and eight from Gujarat.

One of the Sikh deportees told PTI that when they landed at the Amritsar airport, they were not wearing turbans. He said that when they entered the US illegally, they were asked to remove their turbans.

Turban is part of the Sikh

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Sunday (February 16) strongly condemned the US authorities for allegedly not allowing Sikh deportees, who were part of the second batch of illegal Indian immigrants brought from America, to wear their turbans.