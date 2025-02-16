Two murder accused among second-batch US deportees arrested on arrival

Punjab police have arrested two of the 116 Indian deportees who landed in Amritsar on a United States military plane on Saturday (February 15). They were wanted for murder in Patiala.

Both men are from Rajpura. Police had already declared them proclaimed offenders in the case.

They were booked under IPC sections 302, 307, 323, 506, 148, and 149. The murder case was registered on June 26, 2023. However, officials confirmed that no ‘Look Out Circular’ had been issued against them.

Crackdown on Indian immigrants in the US

The US deported 116 Indians as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. A military plane carrying the second batch arrived in Amritsar late on Saturday. Officials said 67 were from Punjab and 33 from Haryana.

Others included eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Mann hits out

At Amritsar airport, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticised the deportation flights. He said Amritsar should not become a deportation hub.

"Amritsar is known for the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir, Ram Tirath, Jallianwala Bagh, and Gobindgarh Fort," he told reporters. "Would they allow deportation flights to land in Vatican City if people were from there?"