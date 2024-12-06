‘Risking your life to save another is not easy’: Sukhbir Badal thanks ASIs

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday (December 5) hugged two police officials for saving his life when a former terrorist opened fire at him but missed as plainclothes policemen overpowered the attacker.

Badal posted on X the pictures of assistant sub-inspectors Jasbir Singh and Hira Singh who are part of his security detail.

"Risking your life to save someone's life is not an easy thing. ASI Jasbir Singh and ASI Hira Singh, both have been a part of our family from the time of Parkash Singh Ji Badal.

"My family and I cannot repay the courage and loyalty shown by them yesterday. May God bless them with long life, good health and all happiness," said Badal in a post on X.

Bid on Badal’s life foiled

The Akali leader escaped a bid on his life on Wednesday (December 4) when former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura fired from a close range at the Punjab's ex-deputy chief minister at the Golden Temple in Amritsar but missed as plainclothes policemen overpowered him.

ASI Jasbir Singh sensed the threat to the Akali leader and pounced on the shooter, grabbed his hands and pushed him after which the attacker was overpowered with the help of other security personnel.

The audacious attack was captured on cameras by mediapersons who had gathered to cover the second day of Badal performing the duty of “sewadar” at the main gate of the Sikh shrine as religious penance for "mistakes" made by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Majithia slams police commissioner for ‘sympathy angle’ remark

Even as the two policemen earned praise, the Amritsar police commissioner drew flak from senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for his statement that the police were also investigating the "sympathy angle" in the assassination bid on Sukhbir Badal, suggesting the attack on the SAD leader was "engineered to gain sympathy".

Majithia, who is also Badal's brother-in-law, called it a “lie” and said it was done to "divert attention from the complete failure of the Amritsar Police to protect Badal".

Speaking to the media in Chandigarh, former Punjab minister Majithia hit out at Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar for his statement, alleging the police officer tried to give the impression that the attack on Badal could have been "engineered to create sympathy" for the SAD leader.

The SAD leader said, "It would be better if the police commissioner tells Punjabis why none of the 175 personnel posted at Sri Darbar Sahib tried to even frisk Chaura, let alone apprehend him".

Police Commissioner’s statement

On Wednesday, Amritsar Police Commissioner Bhullar had said police would investigate all angles in the case, including if any organisation was behind the incident or it was carried out to "gain sympathy".

"We are deeply investigating the matter. What was his (Chaura) mentality and what did he have in mind? Besides, (the role of any) organisation or political angle behind the incident (will be probed).

"Third is the sympathy angle. We are being asked whether this (incident) was done to gain sympathy. We will deeply investigate the matter in a transparent manner," Bhullar had said in reply to a question.

Majithia’s allegation

Referring to another police officer, Majithia also alleged that an SP-rank officer in Amritsar shook hands with Chaura at the Golden Temple complex on December 3, a day prior to the attack on Badal, and asked why police did not take the former militant into custody even on the next day despite knowing about his antecedents.

He claimed there was video footage from the Golden Temple complex, showing how the SP was on "friendly terms" with Chaura.

Meanwhile, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the party has called an emergency meeting of the core committee on December 6 to discuss the "murderous attack" on Badal.

The meeting will be presided over by the party's working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

(With agency inputs)