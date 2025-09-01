Punjab floods: Fresh spell of rain in several parts; colleges closed till Sept 3

A fresh spell of incessant rains lashed several parts of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory Chandigarh on Monday (September 1), with Ludhiana logging the highest rainfall of 216.70 mm.

According to the Met department in Chandigarh, several places in Punjab and Haryana received rain during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am Monday.

Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Colleges, univs closed

In the wake of the incessant rainfall across the state, the Punjab government on Monday announced closure of all colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes till September 3.

Also read: Blame game begins in flood-ravaged Punjab; more rain forecast for Jammu

"Due to continuous heavy rainfall across Punjab since last night, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed till 3rd September 2025 with immediate effect. The responsibility for the well-being of students residing in hostels lies with the respective administrations. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities," said education minister Harjot Singh Bains in a post on X.

Rainfall record

Among other places in Punjab which received rain included Amritsar (24.1 mm), Patiala (80.4 mm), Pathankot (3.6 mm), Bathinda (3 mm), Faridkot (10.2 mm), Gurdaspur (2.7 mm), SBS Nagar (112.7 mm), Mohali (64 mm), Mansa (42 mm) and Rupnagar (82.5 mm).

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, received 76.5 mm of rainfall.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala recorded 48.4 mm, Hisar (11.8 mm), Karnal (12.8 mm), Narnaul (66 mm), Rohtak (13.4 mm), Sirsa (130 mm), Panchkula (57 mm), Panipat (33 mm) and Gurugram (9.5 mm).

Massive floods

Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

Also read: IAF, Army rescue 800 people as J-K, Punjab grapple with devastating floods

Relief and rescue operations by the NDRF, Army, BSF, Punjab Police and district authorities continued on a war footing in the affected areas.

HM takes stock

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took stock of the flood situation in the state by speaking to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

According to government officials, during the telephonic conversations, the governor and the chief minister briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation and the steps taken by the administration for the rescue and relief of the people affected.

Shah assured both of all possible help to deal with the flood, officials said.

(With agency inputs)