Blame game begins in flood-ravaged Punjab; more rain forecast for Jammu

Over 1,000 villages, maximum in Gurdaspur district, and over 61,000 hectares of farmland have been affected by floods in Punjab even as relief and rescue operations gained momentum.

While the opposition parties alleged that the people of Punjab were suffering due to the “incompetence” of the AAP government, state water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal claimed that the timely release of water by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which is under the Centre, in June could have significantly reduced the devastation.

In the disaster-struck Jammu region of the neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir, a fresh spell of moderate to heavy rain was expected on Sunday (August 31) morning, which could trigger landslides and flash floods again, the Srinagar meteorology centre said.

This grim warning came even as the Northern Railways on Saturday operated two special trains from Jammu station, carrying over 1,200 stranded passengers to their destinations following unprecedented monsoon havoc that had stalled rail traffic in the region.

Request for relief package

In Punjab, some Opposition party leaders wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a special relief package for the state. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, former chief minister Amarinder Singh, and senior Congress leader Sukhbir Singh Badal have urged Modi to announce a special relief package for Punjab.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring blamed the alleged mismanagement of dams and water headworks for the floods in the state and demanded that responsibility be fixed.

He asked why water was allowed to accumulate in the dams upstream and not released on time in a phased manner despite a forecast of heavy rains. It is more of a “criminal negligence” than an unforeseen natural disaster, he said.

‘Poor maintenance’ claim

Warring, who visited various flood-hit parts of Punjab over the last three days, said tens of thousands of people have been left homeless, many have lost their lives, and the loss of crops and livestock is yet to be assessed.

Referring to the crashing of two floodgates of the Madhopur headworks in Pathankot, he alleged that it happened because of poor maintenance.

Since extra water from the headworks was also not released on time, it led to huge pressure and eventually the gates crashed, the Ludhiana MP claimed.

No official word on loss of lives

Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts are the worst hit.

While NDRF, Army, BSF, Punjab Police and district authorities carried out rescue and relief efforts on a war footing in the flood-affected areas, several casualties are feared in the deluge. However, there was no official word on the loss of lives.

Thousands evacuated

In all, 11,330 people have been evacuated so far from the flood-hit areas with the combined efforts of the NDRF, Army, BSF and the district authorities.

Currently, 77 relief camps are fully operational out of 87 set up in flood-affected areas, providing shelter to 4,729 people.

In Kapurthala, 110 people are staying in four camps; in Ferozepur, 3,450 people are housed in eight camps; Hoshiarpur has 20 camps with 478 people; Gurdaspur has 12 active camps with 255 people; Pathankot has 14 camps with 411 people; Barnala has one camp housing 25 people; Fazilka has 11 camps, Moga has five and Amritsar has two.

Several ministers and MLAs were visiting areas ravaged by floods and were taking stock of relief and rescue measures.

Minister slams Centre

State water resources minister Goyal lashed out at the Centre, holding it responsible for the worst flood in the last 37 years. Goyal claimed that the timely release of water by the BBMB in June could have significantly reduced the devastation.

The minister said that even as lakhs of people in Punjab continue to suffer, the prime minister has “not made a single statement on the crisis”, let alone extend any support to the state.

He said despite repeated requests, the BBMB “failed” to release adequate water from the dams in June, which could have helped mitigate the impact of floods in Punjab.