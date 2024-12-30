Punjab bandh: Farmers block roads; emergency services out of purview
Anyone travelling to the airport to catch a flight, or going to attend a job interview, or going to attend a wedding will not be stopped, say farmer leaders
Farmers in Punjab have blocked roads at many places across the state as part of their bandh call, badly affecting commuter traffic.
A call for a Punjab shutdown was given last week by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha over the Centre not accepting the demands of the protesting farmers.
The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday (December 30). Farmers observed a sit-in at Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza, affecting vehicular movement on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway.
Emergency services to operate
At Amritsar’s Golden Gate, farmers started to assemble near the city’s entry point while in Bathinda’s Rampura Phul, they blocked roads.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday said though there will be a complete bandh, emergency services will be allowed to operate. Medical services will remain functional.
“The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm. However, emergency services will remain operational. Anyone travelling to the airport to catch a flight or anyone going to attend a job interview, or anyone needs to attend a wedding... all these things have been kept out of our bandh call,” he said.
What will be hit?
While most schools are shut for winter vacations, Panjab University colleges have postponed scheduled exams to Tuesday. Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has postponed the UG exams scheduled on December 30 to January 12.
Fruit and vegetable markets will be affected because truckers are supporting the bandh. Milk vendors have also stayed off the roads. Private and public buses will remain off the roads as farmer unions have imposed “chakka jams” at over 200 spots on highways and link roads.
Delivery of LPG cylinders may be hit because of the transport strike.
Langar at dharna spots
However, the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (traders’ body) has not closed the markets. But markets in many areas will remain closed till 4 pm on Monday.
Government offices will also remain open even though it is sympathetic to the cause of farmers.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has extended support to the bandh, and all its offices will remain closed in Punjab on Monday.
Local gurdwaras in Muktsar, Sangrur, Bathinda, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur districts will provide langar at the dharna spots on Monday.
Dallewal’s strike enters 35th day
Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border demanding a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The bandh call was given in support of Jagjit Singh Dallewal whose hunger strike entered its 35th day on Monday. The 70-year-old farmer leader has so far refused medical treatment.
Dallewal had earlier said he would not break his fast until the government agreed to the farmers’ demands.
The apex court has given the Punjab government time till December 31 to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital, granting the state the liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre, if necessary.
Farmers’ demands
Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.
A “jatha” (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot thrice between December 6 and 14 but was stopped by security personnel from Haryana.
Besides the MSP, farmers are also demanding a debt waiver, pension, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases, and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
