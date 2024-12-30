Punjab bandh: Farmers block roads; emergency services out of purview

Farmers in Punjab have blocked roads at many places across the state as part of their bandh call, badly affecting commuter traffic.

A call for a Punjab shutdown was given last week by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha over the Centre not accepting the demands of the protesting farmers.

The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday (December 30). Farmers observed a sit-in at Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza, affecting vehicular movement on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway.

Emergency services to operate

At Amritsar’s Golden Gate, farmers started to assemble near the city’s entry point while in Bathinda’s Rampura Phul, they blocked roads.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday said though there will be a complete bandh, emergency services will be allowed to operate. Medical services will remain functional.

“The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm. However, emergency services will remain operational. Anyone travelling to the airport to catch a flight or anyone going to attend a job interview, or anyone needs to attend a wedding... all these things have been kept out of our bandh call,” he said.