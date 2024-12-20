Move fasting farmer leader Dallewal to makeshift hospital: SC directs Punjab govt

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Punjab government to shift fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to a nearby makeshift hospital at the Khanauri border where his health can be monitored round-the-clock.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the Punjab government Advocate General Gurminder Singh to file an undertaking during the course of the day with regard to shifting of the 70-year-old Dallewal to the makeshift hospital setup near the protest site at Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana.

Singh informed the bench that on Thursday the farmer leader has cooperated and undergone several tests, including ECG and blood tests.

He said that Dallewal’s health condition appears to be stable as of now.

The bench said it will take up the matter again at around 2.30 pm.

On Thursday, the bench referred to civil rights activist Irom Sharmila continuing her protest for more than a decade under medical supervision and asked the Punjab government to convince Dallewal to undergo a health examination.

It had pulled up the Punjab government for not conducting medical tests on Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by the security forces.

The Haryana government set up the barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi National Highway in February after it was announced that the farmers would march to Delhi in support of their demands, including legal guarantee of MSP for their produce. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)