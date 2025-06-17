On May 29, 2022, in the dusty lanes of Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district, a black Mahindra Thar rolled to a halt, after it was ambushed by assailants. Thirty bullets later, the body of its owner, Sidhu Moose Wala, singer-songwriter-rapper and one of India’s most recognisable musical voices, lay slumped behind the wheel.

It wasn’t a random act of violence, but a hit: cold, calculated, coordinated, and filmed.

The BBC’s two-part documentary The Killing Call, released on YouTube on June 11 — it would have been Moose Wala’s 32nd birthday — begins with the larger-than-life image of the ‘bad boy lyricist’ who had come to entrance his listeners, ‘breaking through the barriers of the Western world,’ and then goes on to pull back the curtain on the details of his murder: who planned it, who executed it, and why it happened. ‘An act of vengeance’ Produced and reported by Ishleen Kaur, the documentary was released days before Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, filed a petition in Mansa court, seeking a stay on the documentary’s screening in Mumbai, calling it ‘premature and insensitive’, especially since the family had planned to release an EP of his unreleased songs as their official tribute. Also read: Goldy Brar, accused in Moose Wala's killing, added to Canada's most wanted fugitives List Moose Wala was born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu in 1993, when memories of Operation Blue Star — the military operation in June 1984 to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed followers from the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar — was still fresh in the minds of people in Punjab. The documentary examines how he rose from rural Punjab to become an international hip-hop icon and how that fame collided fatally with the entrenched gang rivalries in the state. It features audio from fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, who openly claims to have orchestrated the killing, as well as interviews with police officers, journalists, and Moose Wala’s childhood friends. Nearly three years after the murder, no convictions have been made in the case. And prime suspect Brar remains at large. The BBC frames the film as an investigation into the murder as well as the larger web of organised crime and who benefited the most from Moose Wala’s murder. What emerges is a portrait of a fearless young man who courted risk, cramming ‘50 years of life into his last five years’ (as a friend says), and paid for it with his life. Also read: Canada, a ‘fertile ground’ for Punjabi gangsters and Bishnoi’s turf wars The Killing Call draws its sharpest edges from the unfiltered admissions of Brar, who planned Moose Wala’s murder as an act of ‘vengeance’ or ‘Gangland justice,’ as Kaur puts it. Moose Wala’s connection to Punjab’s criminal underworld were far more complex than his public image allowed. We get to know how the singer once exchanged casual “Good morning” and “Good night” messages with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in order to flatter him. But things changed somewhere down the line. Moose Wala aligned himself, musically and socially, with the rival Bambiha group. The marked man This did not go down well with Brar, a Bishnoi associate operating from Canada. The beginning was a kabaddi tournament in Bhago Majra village, Mohali, in February 2020. Organised by affiliates of the Bambiha gang, it became a lightning rod of tension between Moose Wala and Bishnoi’s faction. Brar tells Kaur that the singer ‘promoted our rivals’ by backing the event, an act Bishnoi regarded as a betrayal. Both police interrogations and Brar’s recorded confession link that tournament to the beginning of the rift. Also in February 2020, Moose Wala performed at the Dirba Kabaddi Tournament in Punjab’s Sangrur district, an event that would mark a decisive break in his relationship with the Bishnoi gang. Despite reported warnings from the gang to avoid the show, believed to be backed by the Bambiha gang, Moosewala defiantly went ahead, broadcasting live on social media that he wouldn’t cancel under pressure and wasn’t afraid of threats.

Sidhu Moose Wala had a premonition he would die by bullets, and shared this with his fellow musicians.

Brar claims this performance was the turning point: Moose Wala’s presence at the event, organised by Bambiha-linked Mandeep Dhaliwal, was interpreted as a public endorsement of their rivals. Brar says the Bishnoi gang, once friendly with Moosewala, began tracking him more closely after Dirba, seeing his defiance as an act that made him a marked man.