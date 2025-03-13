Punjab: IISER scientist killed during parking dispute in Mohali

A scientist working at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Mohali, died on Tuesday (March 11) after a parking dispute turned violent. The dispute, which occurred near his rented home in Sector 67, was caught on CCTV cameras.

The deceased, identified as Abhishek Swarnkar (39), can be seen on CCTV footage being thrown to the ground and punched violently by his neighbour Monty (26), an IT professional.

The incident

According to Abhishek’s family, on Tuesday night around 8.30 pm he was moving his bike, surrounded by a few locals and his neighbour Monty. As he approached his bike, a fight broke out and Monty allegedly pinned him to the ground and punched his torso repeatedly.

After spectators pulled Monty away from Abhishek, CCTV footage showed that Abhishek immediately collapsed to the ground, unable to keep himself up.

Monty was reported to have driven Abhishek to the Fortis Hospital, but it was too late as he was pronounced dead on arrival. Monty also allegedly hit a car on his way to the hospital.

“I heard loud shouting and rushed outside. I saw Monty attacking Abhishek, repeatedly punching him in the chest as he lay on the ground,” said a tenant in the locality to reporters. And, when Abhishek lost consciousness, Monty panicked and rushed him to [the] hospital.

Currently, Monty is absconding and the police are searching for his whereabouts.

Talented scientist

Abhishek was a talented scientist working at IISER as a project scientist. He was from West Bengal, originally from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. He was a distinguished scientist whose works were featured in prestigious scientific journals such as the ‘Journal of Science’.

He was living in a rented accommodation with his elderly parents in Sector 67, Mohali.

Abhishek’s injuries during the spat turned fatal, he had recently undergone a kidney transplant. One of his sisters had donated her kidney to him, and he was undergoing dialysis, according to his family.

His family has demanded strict action to be taken against the accused.

Mohali Police Station Phase-11 Station House Officer, Gagandeep SIngh told India Today that a case has been filed under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

IISER expressed their grief over his death and released a statement saying, “We have lost a brilliant mind. Such an act of violence is unacceptable and strict action should be taken against the accused.”