Punjab vs Centre: Deportation flight sparks political row

In this episode of Capital Beat, a heated political controversy takes centre stage as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann takes on the central government over the latest deportation flight carrying illegal Indian migrants from the US. Mann alleges that the Centre deliberately chose Amritsar as the landing site to "defame Punjab" by portraying Punjabis as illegal immigrants.

With deportation flights becoming a recurring phenomenon, this debate raises critical questions: Is this about national security and foreign policy, or is the Centre playing political chess in Punjab ahead of the 2027 elections?

To discuss this, our panel includes:

Dr Akash Deep Punee, AAP supporter and political analyst

Prof. Jagroop Seko, political analyst from Punjab

Jagdeep Singh Sindhu, veteran journalist and political commentator

Second flight with deportees to land in Amritsar

A US deportation flight carrying 119 Indian nationals is set to land in Amritsar late on Saturday night. Of them, 67 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes just days after another flight carrying 104 deportees landed under controversial circumstances in the same Punjab city, with passengers allegedly shackled and restrained aboard a US military C-17 aircraft. The images went viral, sparking outrage in Punjab.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, along with Congress leader Ravneet Bittu, was present at the airport to receive the migrants. The big question: Why was Amritsar chosen as the landing site?

Bhagwant Mann: Why only Amritsar?

Mann has strongly criticized the Centre, questioning why these flights are exclusively landing in Punjab when a large number of deportees are from other states.

“Why is the US military plane landing only in Punjab? Is this a deliberate attempt to malign Punjabis?” Mann asked. He suggested that the Centre was using Punjab as a scapegoat while ignoring states like Gujarat and Haryana, which also had a significant number of deportees.

AAP supporter Akash Deep Punee backed Mann's concerns, stating: "Never before have Indian migrants been deported in a military plane, shackled like criminals. Why didn’t India send its own plane to bring them back with dignity?"

BJP’s counterattack: 'Most deportees Punjabis'

The BJP has dismissed Mann’s allegations as political theatrics, arguing that Amritsar was chosen for practical reasons. BJP leader Anil Sareen justified the decision, stating: "They are being landed in Punjab because the majority of the deportees are Punjabis. There’s no politics here, just logistical convenience."

But AAP has countered this claim with data: In the first flight, 33 deportees were from Gujarat, 33 from Haryana, and only 30 from Punjab. Despite this, Punjab was still the chosen landing destination.

Political analyst Professor Jagroop Seko suggested that the BJP is strategically using this issue to gain a foothold in Punjab ahead of the 2027 elections:

"The BJP is looking for an opening in Punjab politics. By raking up the deportation issue, they are positioning themselves as a challenger to AAP, portraying the Mann government as weak on migration and employment."

A bigger game plan for BJP in Punjab?

Veteran journalist Jagdeep Singh Sindhu believes that BJP’s strategy goes beyond the deportation controversy. He argued that the BJP sees Punjab as a key state for future political gains, especially after AAP’s struggles in Delhi and Punjab.

"BJP knows Congress is weak in Punjab, and Akali Dal is already marginalized. The real fight in 2027 will be between BJP and AAP, and the deportation issue is just one of many battles they will use to attack Bhagwant Mann’s government."

Sindhu also pointed out that BJP will continue to highlight issues like:

Illegal migration and human trafficking

Unemployment in Punjab

Drug trafficking and law enforcement failures

By keeping the focus on these problems, BJP aims to weaken AAP’s credibility and position itself as the alternative.

Will Punjab respond politically?

While BJP gains ground with its rhetoric, Bhagwant Mann is also trying to use this issue to his advantage. At the Amritsar airport, Mann made a grand gesture, announcing that he would personally take the deported migrants to the Golden Temple for blessings and offer them support.

However, the question remains: Will Punjab voters see this as genuine concern or mere political posturing?

Professor Jagroop Seko believes AAP is in a tough spot: "AAP is losing its grip in Punjab. The party lacks a strong organizational structure. If they don’t counter BJP’s attacks effectively, they could struggle in 2027."

What happens next?

With more deportation flights expected, Punjab is likely to remain at the centre of this issue. Reports indicate that the US is planning further crackdowns on illegal immigration, meaning more flights could be headed to India.

Meanwhile, the central government has remained silent on whether they will change the landing destinations for future deportation flights.

For now, one thing is clear—Punjab has become the political battlefield in the fight over deportation, migration policies, and BJP’s ambitions in the state.

