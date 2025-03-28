Farmer leader Dallewal ends hunger strike, SC lauds his genuine efforts

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike in support of multiple demands, ended his fast on Friday (March 28) morning by accepting water, the Punjab government informed the Supreme Court.

Representing Punjab, Advocate General Gurminder Singh told the bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh that farmers camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders have dispersed and all blocked roads and highways had been reopened.

The apex court acknowledged Dallewal’s efforts, praising him as a “genuine farmer leader without any political agenda.” The bench remarked, “We know some people did not want a resolution for the farmers’ grievances. We are not sitting in an ivory tower. We know everything.”

Also Read: After police crackdown, Shambhu border wears deserted look

Protest sites cleared

The Punjab Police had cleared the long-standing protest sites at Shambhu and Khanauri, which had been blocked for over a year. The sites were cleared after dismantling temporary stages, removing trolleys, and shifting other vehicles used by protesting farmers. The action followed a March 19 incident where several leaders, including Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, were detained while returning from a meeting with a central delegation in Mohali.

Farmers, under the banners of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had set up camps at these border points since February 13 last year after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by security forces.

Also Read: Two anti-farmer parties have joined hands: Kharge on protest crackdown

Supreme Court’s directions

The bench instructed the high-powered committee, led by a retired high court judge to address farmers’ grievances, to submit a supplementary status report. It also directed the Punjab and Haryana governments to file a report on the ground situation.

Significantly, the Supreme Court dropped contempt proceedings against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police for not complying with the top court’s order to provide medical aid to Dallewal.