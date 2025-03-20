Two anti-farmer parties have joined hands: Kharge on protest crackdown

The eviction of farmers from Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites has prompted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to say that “two anti-farmer parties” — that is, the BJP and AAP — seem to have “joined hands against the country’s food providers”.

Kharge alleged that both parties were “intoxicated” with the arrogance of power and are guilty for their actions against farmers.

“It appears that two anti-farmer parties have now joined hands against the country’s food providers! First the Punjab government called the farmers for talks and then forcibly removed them from the protest site,” the Congress president said in a post in Hindi on X.

‘Country has not forgotten…’

The forcible detention of senior farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Shri Sarwan Singh Pandher by the Punjab Police cannot be condemned enough, he said.

“The country has not forgotten — Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, when farmers were fired upon during BJP rule. How the son of a minister of the Modi government crushed the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. How a farmer from Rajasthan hanged himself in Kejriwal’s rally in 2015 and he remained a silent spectator,” Kharge said.

“Whether it is Modi Ji’s promise of MSP to farmers or Aam Aadmi Party’s swift implementation of the three black laws in Delhi, both these parties have betrayed our farmers of the country,” he alleged.

The 62 crore farmers of the country will never forgive these “anti-farmer parties”, Kharge said.