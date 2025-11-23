Centre’s Chandigarh move triggers outrage in Punjab, Home Ministry clarifies

The Centre has proposed to include the Union territory of Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, which empowers the president to make regulations for the UT and legislate directly, drawing vehement opposition from the AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), with even the Punjab BJP chief saying Chandigarh is an "integral part of Punjab.”

Home Ministry clarifies

However, on Sunday (November 23), the Union Home Ministry clarified that no final decision has been taken in this regard.

“The proposal only to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal. The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana,” the Home Ministry stated in a post on X.

“A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament,” it added.

The Centre's Chandigarh proposal

The Centre has decided to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1, 2025, as per a bulletin of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

As per the bill, the Union territory of Chandigarh will be brought under the purview of the Chandigarh in Article 240, in alignment with other UTs without legislatures, such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Puducherry (when its Legislative Assembly is dissolved or suspended).

This opens the door to an independent administrator in the UT of Chandigarh, like when it had an independent chief secretary in the past. According to the bulletin, the government has also proposed a provisional list of 10 Bills it seeks to bring during the upcoming session.

What is Article 240

Article 240 of the Constitution grants power to the president to make regulations for the peace, progress and effective governance of the Union territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu and Puducherry.

However, it said that when a body is created under Article 239A to function as a legislature for a Union territory (as is the case in Puducherry), the president shall not make any regulation with effect from the day of the first meeting of the legislature.

It also states that any regulation so made may repeal or amend any Act made by Parliament or any other law, which is for the time applying to the Union territory, and, when promulgated by the president, shall have the same force and effect as an Act of Parliament which applies to that territory.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday (Nobember 23) strongly opposed the bill.

‘Direct attack on Punjab's identity’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal vehemently opposed the Centre's proposed move, calling it a "direct attack" on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights.

"The BJP-led central government's attempt to eliminate Punjab's rights over Chandigarh through constitutional amendment is not part of a simple move, but a direct attack on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights. This mentality of undermining the federal structure and depriving Punjabis of their rights is extremely dangerous," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

"Punjab, which has always sacrificed for the nation's security, food, water, and humanity, is today being deprived of its own share. This is not just an administrative decision, but akin to wounding the soul of Punjab.

"History bears witness that Punjabis have never bowed before any dictatorship. Punjab will not bow even today. Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and will remain with Punjab," he further said.

SAD slams Centre

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that with this move, Punjab will lose its rights over Chandigarh.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal strongly opposes the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being brought by the Central Government in this winter session. With this amendment, Chandigarh will be converted into a state, and Punjab will completely lose its right over Chandigarh," she said.

Badal described the proposal as a significant blow to Punjab, noting that the Congress party had initially taken Chandigarh from Punjab and asserting that the decision to make it a separate state would not be accepted.

"This amendment bill is a robbery of the rights of Punjab and also a violation of the principles of federal structure. The Shiromani Akali Dal will not allow this to happen and will strongly oppose it in this session," she said.

SAD calls emergency meeting

The SAD has called an emergency meeting of its core committee on November 24 to discuss this issue. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the meeting, to be chaired by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, will chart out the next steps.

"Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state, whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. Whatever confusion has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first," stated Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar in a post on X on Sunday.

What CM Mann said

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it is a grave injustice that the BJP government is "conspiring to snatch" Punjab's capital.

Chandigarh was, is and will always remain an integral part of the state, Mann said in a statement. Nobody can deny that being the parent state, Punjab has the sole right to its capital, Chandigarh, he stressed.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called the move "totally uncalled for" and warned against "taking away" Chandigarh from Punjab.

"Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and any attempt to snatch it away will have serious repercussions", he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Congress’ stand

Warring, who is the MP from Ludhiana, said the Centre should make the necessary amends to the Bill, asserting that the Congress will strongly oppose the legislation in Parliament and will talk to the like-minded parties to ensure that it is not passed.

He asked the Punjab unit BJP leaders to clarify their position on the matter. He also urged CM Mann to immediately take up the matter with the central government to "nip the proposal in the bud".

"Whether you are with Punjab or against Punjab will be determined by the position you take today", he added.

What Punjab BJP said

(With agency inputs)