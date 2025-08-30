7 dead in Reasi, 4 in Ramban as J-K reels under cloudbursts, landslides

As heavy rain continues to batter Jammu and Kashmir, at least 11 people have been reported to be killed in landslides and cloud bursts.

Several districts have been deluged by heavy rain that has damaged the road connectivity across the region. As schools remain shut, many villages have been cut off from the main areas. Gushing water has carried everything, including boulders, trees and rocks down the slopes, causing landslides and severe damage to infrastructure.

At least four people were killed and four went missing in Ramban district, about 136 km away from Srinagar, on Friday (August 29). Several houses were carried away by the floodwaters.

According to officials, heavy rain and cloudburst in the higher ranges of the Rajgarh area caused floods and swept everything on its way, damaging several structures.

In Reasi, landslides killed seven more as incessant rain battered the Union Territory.

Rescue and relief operations are underway. The local administration has dispatched rescue teams to trace the missing persons and help affected people.

A key road remains shut down

A week of continuous rain has disrupted the road connectivity in the Union Territory. As landslides caused heavy damage, the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has also remained shut for the fifth consecutive day, cutting off the Kashmir valley from the rest of the country. Earlier this week, due to landslides between Jakheni and Chenani, more than 2000 vehicles were left stranded on the highway.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said, "Several roads were damaged due to the rain in the past few days. The NH-44 is closed. It might open this evening or by tomorrow morning... In Poonch, there was significant damage due to rainfall..."

"I myself went to the Mughal Road. We are removing the hurdles...We have provided all the necessary directions. Everything will be smoothed out by this evening," he said, adding, "This road (Mughal Road) is through. The allowed transportation is permitted to travel with essential commodities."

Nine inter-district roads in the Jammu region also remain closed due to landslides and floods. Villages in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur have also remained cut off from main areas due to heavy rain.

Orange alert for Saturday

An orange alert is issued for Saturday and Sunday in Poonch, Kishtwar, Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur, suggesting heavier rain is likely to continue.

Schools remain shut down till Saturday. Educational institutions have been advised to check the possibility of conducting online classes, particularly for students in Classes 9 to 12, whenever internet connectivity resumes to function.