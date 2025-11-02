Rahul says Modi ‘scared of Trump, remote-controlled by big business’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (November 2) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “afraid” of former US President Donald Trump and “remote-controlled” by big corporate interests. He made the sharp attack during an election rally in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

Slams Modi's submission

"Having a huge chest does not make you strong. Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time," he said.

Also Read: Bihar polls 2025: Grand Alliance joint campaign takes off, unease remains

"On the other hand, we have Modi with his boast of a 56-inch chest, who got a panic attack when Trump called him during Operation Sindoor, and the military conflict with Pakistan ended in two days. He is not just scared of Trump, but is also being remote-controlled by Ambani and Adani," he alleged.

"In 1971, then-PM Indira Gandhi was threatened by the US, but she didn't get scared and did what needed to be done," Rahul said and added, "But when Trump told Modi to stop Operation Sindoor, he halted it".

Small businesses take a hit

Rahul claimed that all the major decisions of the Modi government, such as Goods and Services Tax (GST ) and demonetisation, were aimed at destroying small businesses and benefiting the large ones.

"Our approach is different. We want to promote small businesses. We want to replace 'Made in China' labels on your phones and T-shirts with 'Made in Bihar' tags," he said.

Also Read: Bihar polls: Tejashwi calls INDIA bloc manifesto ‘resolution, commitment’

Claiming that the PM can do anything for votes, Rahul said, "Tell him to do yoga, he will perform a few asanas. He will even dance on stage for votes. Whatever you say until election day, Modi will do that. Because after the elections, he will only work for his favourite corporations," he alleged.

'INDIA bloc govt for everyone'

Rahul said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, it will form a government for every section of society, not for any particular caste. He alleged the PM was trying to divert the attention of the youth to the internet so that they do not raise questions on real issues, such as unemployment.

"Modi says that the BJP has given you cheap internet so that you can watch reels and make reels. But when you watch reels on Instagram and Facebook, the money goes to Ambani," he alleged.

Also Read: Divya Gautam may not win Digha, but she is more than Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin

He also alleged that the BJP and RSS have completely stolen the elections in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. "The EC has removed the names of Mahagathbandhan supporters from the voters' list in Bihar. We have provided proof of this before, and we will provide it again," Rahul noted.

(With agency inputs)