Anmol Gagan Maan agrees to withdraw resignation after meeting with AAP chief

A day after announcing that she was quitting Punjab Assembly membership and politics, AAP MLA and former minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday (April 20) agreed to withdraw her decision after the party's Punjab unit president Aman Arora met her and asked her to continue working for the party and the constituency.

In a post on X, Arora said she met Maan and informed her about the party's decision to reject her resignation as an MLA, "which she accepted".

"Asked (her) to continue working together for the progress of the party and the constituency. Anmol was, is and will remain a part of the family of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Arora, who is also a Cabinet minister, shared a picture with Maan in the post.

Later in a post on X, Maan said, “Today, I met our party president (Punjab) @amanarorasunam ji. The decision by @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal ji to reject the resignation has been accepted.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said sometimes a person takes a decision in an emotional state and also noted Anmol Gagan Maan had been part of the cabinet. He said that youths should join politics and contribute to it.

AAP leader Maan had said on Saturday that she has resigned as a member of the state Assembly and decided to quit politics.

The 35-year-old singer-turned-politician, who won her maiden election from Kharar Assembly constituency in 2022, sent her resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan.



(With agency inputs)