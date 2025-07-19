Anmol Gagan Maan resigns as AAP MLA, quits politics

Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Anmol Gagan Maan has resigned from her membership of the Punjab Assembly and announced that she was leaving politics on Saturday (July 19).

The 35-year-old AAP leader, who is the MLA from the Kharar Assembly constituency, also urged the Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to accept her resignation.

Taking to X, Maan announced her resignation, hoping that AAP would live up to the expectations of the people.

“My heart is heavy, but I have decided to quit politics. My best wishes are with the party. I hope, the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people,” posted Maan in Punjabi.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc leaders meet today amid friction, and a bundle of contradictions

No reason mentioned

However, the singer-turned-politician did not mention the reason behind her resignation. The AAP leadership is yet to react to the development.

Mann was elected to the Punjab Assembly in the 2022 Assembly elections by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Ranjit Singh Gill in the Kharar seat by a margin of 37,885 votes.

Hailing from the Manda district, Mann had joined AAP in July 2020. Later, she was made AAP youth wing co-president.

Also Read: Kejriwal's Gujarat Jodo Abhiyan leaves AAP buoyant, Congress jittery, BJP thrilled

A former minister and singer

She became a minister and held the portfolios of tourism and culture, investment promotion, labour and hospitality in the AAP government. But in September 2024, the Bhagwant Mann government dropped four ministers, including Maan, from the Cabinet, reported PTI.

Maan married advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi in June 2024. Before joining politics, she was a singer and gave her voice to songs like ‘Suit’, ‘Ghaint Purpose’ and ‘Sherni’

Her decision comes days after she met AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. “Had an in-depth discussion with our National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal on various key issues. His dream of uplifting society always fills us with courage and inspiration,” she posted on X on July 15.

(With agency inputs)