Punjab: Shiv Sena leader shot dead, minor boy suffers injuries

Moga, Mar 14 (PTI) A Shiv Sena leader was shot dead here late on Thursday night while a boy was also injured in the attack, police said.

"The deceased, Mangat Rai alias Manga, was the Moga district president of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena," a police official said.

The incident occurred when Manga (52), who had stepped out of the house to buy groceries, was attacked by three unknown persons at around 10 pm.

The bullet initially missed Manga and hit a 12-year-old boy who was passing through the area, he said.

Manga then immediately fled the area on a two-wheeler, but the assailants chased him.

During the chase, the attackers fired at Manga again, this time successfully, and ran away from the spot.

Manga was taken to a hospital by police, where he was declared dead by doctors. The injured child was initially admitted to the Moga Civil Hospital and later referred to another hospital for better treatment, according to an official.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by his wife, six accused and some unknown individuals have been booked, and an investigation is underway, the police official said.

While police said the incident could be a fallout of a personal rivalry, the deceased's family said he did not have enmity with anyone.

Some outfits and family members of the deceased held a protest at Pratap Chowk here, demanding the arrest of the accused.

Slogans were raised against the AAP government, alleging a complete breakdown of the law and order situation in Punjab.

Earlier, Manga's daughter told PTI Videos that her father left the house at around 8 pm on Thursday to get milk. "At 11 pm, someone informed us that my father was shot dead. We want justice and will do whatever we have to do for that," she said.

In another incident on the same night, three motorcycle riders entered a salon in Bagiana Basti around 9 pm on Thursday for a haircut and fired two shots at the owner, Devender Kumar. One bullet hit Kumar in the leg, and he was taken to Moga Civil Hospital for treatment and later referred to another hospital, police said. A probe is underway. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)