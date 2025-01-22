Govt may seize Saif's Rs 15,000-Cr properties in Bhopal; here's why?

After surviving a stabbing attack, actor Saif Ali Khan faces yet another challenge – to save his ancestral property worth Rs 15,000 crore in Bhopal from the clutches of the government.

In a ruling on December 12, 2024, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed the actor’s plea against the government’s decision to acquire the property of the Pataudi family under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

Govt eyes Saif’s childhood home, other assets

The properties include the Flag Staff House where Saif grew up, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Dar-Us-Salam, Bungalow of Habibi, Ahmedabad Palace, and Kohefiza Property.

While lifting a stay on these properties imposed in 2015, Justice Vivek Agarwal, however, had said that a statutory remedy exists under the amended Enemy Property Act 2017 while asking the concerned parties to file a representation within 30 days.

"If a representation is filed within 30 days from today, the appellate authority shall not advert to the aspect of limitation and shall deal with the appeal on its own merits," the court had said.

Deadline expires, Pataudis fail to claim property

But as none of the Pataudis approached the appellate authority to stake claim on the property within the court-mandated deadline, the Bhopal government now reserves all right to begin the acquisition process.

The Pataudi family, however, can still challenge the order before a division bench of the high court.

What is Enemy Property Act?

The legislation empowers the Centre to seize properties of individuals who moved to Pakistan and took citizenship there. The law was passed following the India-Pakistan war of 1965.

Hamidullah Khan, the last Nawab of Bhopal had three daughters. While the eldest, Abida Sultan, moved to Pakistan in 1950, the second daughter, Sajida Sultan, stayed in India. Sajida, who married Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, became the legal heir of her father’s property and was recognised as the same by the court in 2019.

Sajida’s properties were inherited by her grandson, Saif. The government has, however, used Abida’s migration, to claim the properties of the family under the Enemy Property Act.

The Pataudi family had knocked the doors of the court in 2015 after the Custodian of Enemy Property Department declared the assets of the Bhopal Nawab as government property, resulting in a stay order.

Tenants dread eviction

After the high court’s latest order, Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has said that the administration will check the ownership records of these properties over the last 72 years and that those staying in these lands may be treated as tenants under state laws.

The court’s order is giving sleepless nights to residents of these properties who fear eviction.

Saif, meanwhile was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 21) after a five-day stay.