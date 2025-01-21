In photos: Saif Ali Khan leaves hospital with a smile

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who recently survived a brutal knife attack by an intruder at his Bandra home, was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday (January 21) evening after a five-day stay.

A visibly happy Saif, smiling and waving at fans and camerapersons waiting outside the hospital, walked out of the building and got into his car which drove him to his 'Satguru Sharan' residence.

Saif, 54, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack by an intruder at his 12th floor home in the early hours of January 16, underwent an emergency surgery at the hospital soon after he was admitted. Doctors had earlier said Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck, and the major part was at the back, which was in the spine. They removed the sharp object that was lodged in the spine and repaired the injury.