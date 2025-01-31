Robbery suspect escapes as jail guards get massages at spa in MP

A robbery suspect managed to escape from police custody after a visit to a hospital while the jail guards were enjoying massages at a spa in Madhya Pradesh.

The robbery took place on December 25 in Nagda, Ujjain district. Five armed men entered Shiva Baba Liquor Company's premises, held employees at gunpoint, and fled with Rs 18 lakh in cash.

Granted medical treatment

Investigations led to the arrest of Rohit Sharma, the main suspect. He was taken into custody and placed in Khachrod Sub-Jail on January 5. However, his situation took a strange turn when he was granted medical treatment for a leg injury.

Also Read: If caught drunk in Bihar, here's a way to escape jail sentence

Internal probe

On Tuesday (January 28) at 11 AM, guards Rajesh Srivastava and Nitin Dalodiya escorted Sharma to Khachrod Government Hospital. The protocol requires the suspect to be returned to jail right after treatment. But by 6 PM, he had still not returned, sparking concern and an internal probe.

Authorities soon found discrepancies in the guards’ statements. A review of CCTV footage showed Sharma had walked out of the hospital between 12 PM and 12:30 PM, hours before anyone realised he was missing.

Spa and massages

The investigation uncovered an even stranger detail. Instead of taking Sharma back to jail, the guards reportedly drove him 30 km to a spa in Ratlam, where they enjoyed massages while Sharma vanished. Spa CCTV showed Sharma leaving a massage room in a hurry, still putting on his t-shirt, before fleeing through a back door.

Also Read: Indian drug smuggler Sunil Yadav killed in California shootout

Following a formal complaint by Khachrod Jail Superintendent Surendra Singh Ranawat, a case was filed against the two guards and Sharma under Sections 262 and 264 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma confirmed the suspension of the guards and the filing of an FIR for aiding the escape. Meanwhile, Sharma remains on the run, with several police teams on the hunt to nab him.