On his 75 birthday, PM Modi to launch India's first PM MITRA textile park in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first PM MITRA Park on the occasion of his birthday in Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav said.

Modi will turn 75 on September 17, and this will be his second visit to the state on his birthday.

During his visit to Dhar district on Wednesday (September 17), PM Modi will inaugurate the 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight, from September 17 to October 2) and address the people of the state.

14-day campaign

In a statement, Yadav noted that Modi will also launch the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan on Wednesday at Bhainsola village in Dhar district.

Yadav noted that during the 14-day campaign, camps will be organised for health and nutrition at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Centres. Voluntary blood donation is also being encouraged.

Screening and testing of diabetes, high blood pressure, anaemia and tuberculosis will also be done in the state-wide health checkup camps, CM stated. He said Madhya Pradesh has to play an important role in the Developed India 2047 mission adding that "We are constantly moving forward in the direction of a healthy society. Women's health and empowerment are the basis of progress".

Prenatal checkup and nutrition counselling will also be given for the health of mothers and children. Training sessions on menstrual hygiene and nutrition will also be organised for adolescent girls.

This fortnight will be an important step towards realising the prime minister's resolve of a healthy society, strong nation, the CM said.

PM MITRA

The proposed PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Dhar has already received investment proposals of more than Rs 23,000 crore from 114 leading textile companies. The employment figure is expected to reach three lakh when the park project is fully developed, CM stated.

The park is based on the 5F vision -- Farm-to-Fibre-to-Factory-to-Fasion-to-Foreign, an official earlier said.

Out of the total 2,158 acres of the PM Mitra Park, allotment of about 1,300 acres of land has been completed and the remaining land is also being made available in a phased manner, he added.

On September 17, 2022, the PM released wild cheetahs brought from Namibia into an enclosure at the Kuno National Park in the state's Sheopur district. The big cats were introduced in India under Project Cheetah, the world's first intercontinental large wild carnivore translocation initiative.

