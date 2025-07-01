Boyfriend kills nursing student in MP hospital; chilling footage captured

A horrifying act of violence has exposed deep cracks in public safety and hospital security in Madhya Pradesh.

A video of the brutal murder of an 18-year-old nursing student at Narsinghpur District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh has surfaced on social media.

The chilling footage, which surfaced on Monday (June 30), shows Abhishek Koshti, the accused, slitting the girl's throat as bystanders - including hospital staff - look on, frozen, doing nothing.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Live-in partner nabbed for killing woman, dumping body in garbage truck

Brutal murder

According to reports, Sandhya Chaudhary was attending vocational training at the hospital on June 27 when she was attacked by her boyfriend, Abhishek Koshti, near the emergency unit.

In the chilling footage captured by a bystander on his mobile phone, Koshti was seen in the video slitting the student's throat in broad daylight while hundreds of people watched but didn't intervene.

The two spoke briefly outside room number 22 before the confrontation turned deadly. Abhishek is seen slapping Sandhya, throwing her to the ground, pinning her down by sitting on her chest, before slashing her throat with a knife.

After slitting the throat of the girl, the accused even tried to kill himself on the spot but failed. Following this, he fled the scene immediately.

Security system collapse

All of this took place in broad daylight, inside the emergency wing, just meters from doctors and guards. The attack lasted around 10 minutes.

At the time of the murder, two security guards were posted outside the trauma center. Inside, there were multiple hospital staff members, including a doctor, nurses, and ward boys. None stopped the attacker.

The complete collapse of security left patients and their families terrified.

Also Read: Woman kills husband 15 days after marriage in Maharashtra's Sangli; arrested

Investigation underway

Police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. According to police, the accused and the girl were reportedly lovers and were in a relationship for two years.

Sandhya had reportedly left home around 2 pm that day, telling her family she was visiting a friend's sister-in-law in the maternity ward.

"The accused was the lover of the girl and both were in a relationship for nearly two years. He entered the scene and attacked the girl with the knife, leading to her death on the spot," Mrigakhi Deka, Narsinghpur SP.

An investigation was launched into the crime and the accused has been arrested by the police and is currently in custody. The video evidence played a critical role in his arrest, providing clear documentation of the crime.

Suspicion fuelled murder

During interrogation by the police, Abhishek revealed that he had known the teenage girl for the last two years.

According to a New Indian Express report, the accused suspected that the victim was getting close to another youth, owing to which he decided to murder her.

The victim was the only daughter to her parents who are vegetable vendors. By the time the girl's family reached the hospital, her body was still lying at the crime scene.

Enraged, the family blocked the road outside the hospital. The protest was calmed when officials assured strict action against those responsible for the lapse.

Also Read: Haryana: Woman claimed to be ‘missing’ found dead in pit; father-in-law held