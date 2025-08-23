Mohan Yadav calls ‘Makhan Chor’ tag for Krishna improper, sparks row

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has courted controversy by objecting to the popular epithet “makhan chor” (butter thief) with which Lord Krishna is affectionately referred to by his devotees.

Yadav recently said that the popular epithet “makhan chor” — with which Lord Krishna has been referred to for ages both in public references and devotional literature — is improper and unpleasant to the ear.

Why Krishna stole butter

Speaking at a programme, Yadav said Lord Krishna’s fondness for butter was such that it often ended up at the house of his enemy, Kansa.

Giving a unique analysis as to why Lord Krishna stole butter, Yadav said that he was angry with Kansa, as he was consuming the butter and was still oppressing him.

“Even saying the word ‘makhan chor’ feels improper. Lord Krishna’s fondness for butter was such that it often ended up in the house of Kansa. His anger was that Kansa was consuming what rightfully belonged to him,” said Yadav as quoted by India Today.

‘Message of rebellion’

Elaborating further, the Chief Minister said that to vent his anger on Kansa, Lord Krishna formed a team of cowherd boys and led them into raiding places where butter was stocked and then broke the pots to ensure that the enemy did not get it.

Yadav argued that Lord Krishna’s motive behind stealing butter was to deliver a message of rebellion. “But unknowingly, we call his rebellion by such terms which sound unpleasant to utter,” said Yadav.

Congress slams Yadav

His comments drew a sharp retort from the Opposition Congress. Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, accused Yadav of trying to distort the history of Lord Krishna’s life stories.

“The Chief Minister wants to write his own version of history. Lord Krishna’s acts have been recorded and celebrated for centuries. Does Mohan Yadav want to change Santana Dharma’s ancient stories?” asked Singhar.