Meghalaya murder: MP CM wants parents to reconsider letting children travel so far

Even as the country is aghast at the shocking murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, allegedly orchestrated by his newly-married wife Sonam during their honeymoon, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that their parents shouldn’t have let them travel so far.

Describing the incident as “very painful”, the chief minister said that when it comes to marriages, several things should be considered and that in the future, parents should reconsider allowing their children to travel so far.

"The Sonam Raghuvanshi-Raja Raghuvanshi incident is a lesson to society as well as a very painful incident. It teaches us several lessons. When two families come together through marriage, things need to be taken care of very minutely. Letting children go so far also needs to be thought about. I am hurt by this incident," Yadav told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Twists in case

Initially, the couple was thought to have gone missing while trekking in Meghalaya. But the case took a sinister turn when a rescue team in Meghalaya located 29-year-old Raja’s body in a gorge, 10 days after the couple arrived in the north-eastern state for their honeymoon on May 23, and Sonam, 25, was thought to have gone missing.

A blood-stained machete, found at a distance from Raja’s body, clearly indicated that it was a case of murder and not an accident. The plot thickened when a travel guide revealed that he saw the couple walking with three other Hindi-speaking men, later identified as Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.

Wife, aides arrested

Meghalaya Police swung into action and soon it was revealed that it was Sonam who orchestrated the murder with three of her accomplices —Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi- and with Raj Kushwaha, also an accused in the case.

Sonam resurfaced on June 8 and surrendered at a police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. All five have since been arrested and are in the custody of Meghalaya Police for further investigation.

While Raja’s mother initially refused to believe that Sonam was behind the murder, later she changed her mind. Raja’s father has demanded the death penalty for Sonam. However, Sonam’s mother has been claiming that the charges against her daughter are false and that she was innocent.