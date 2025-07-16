Digvijaya Singh's 'One country, two laws' post on Kanwar Yatra sparks row

Senior Congress MP and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has courted controversy by sharing a Facebook post that has two images, one showing a road blocked due to the Kanwar Yatra and the other showing people offering Nawaz with the caption saying “One country, two laws”.

‘Hurting Hindu sentiments’

The BJP latched onto the issue, accusing Singh of repeatedly targeting the Sanatana Dharma and hurting Hindu religious sentiments. Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang alleged that it was Digvijay Singh’s habit to insult “Sanatan and devotees of Sanatan” because he pursues “politics of appeasement.”

“This is why Digvijay Singh is called Maulana Digvijay Singh. Insulting Sanatan and devotees of Sanatan is Digvijay Singh's habit because he progresses by pursuing the politics of appeasement,” Sarang said as quoted by ANI.

‘Worked to defame Hindus’

He further alleged that Singh has always worked to defame Hindus in the country, adding that sometimes he has spoken about defending terrorists and sometimes insulted Hindu deities.

“Who has always worked to defame Hindus in this country? Digvijay Singh has done it... But we don't expect anything else from him because he always behaves like Maulana Digvijay Singh, sometimes talking about protecting terrorists, sometimes insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. This is his habit. But this will no longer work in India,” added Sarang. He also demanded an apology from Singh in this regard.

Congress defends Singh

The Madhya Pradesh Congress came to Singh’s defence with former minister PC Sharma saying that his actual intent behind sharing the post was to convey a message rooted in DBR Ambedkar’s vision of constitutional equality.

According to an NDTV report, Sharma said Singh wanted to point out that the Constitution is equal to all and issues related to public events should be resolved through dialogue.

“His point was simple: the Constitution is equal for all. Issues during public events, whether it's Kanwar Yatra or namaz, should be resolved through dialogue, not by harassing citizens or letting scrap dealers damage vehicles in front of passive police," said Sharma as quoted in the report.