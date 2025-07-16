Kharge, Rahul Gandhi urge PM Modi for J&K statehood legislation

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the Leaders of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively, on Wednesday (July 16) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to bring a legislation in the Monsoon session of the Parliament to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Without precedent’

They pointed out that while there are past instances of Union Territories being granted statehood, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is “without precedent” in independent India, as it was the first time a state was turned into a Union Territory.

“It is important to recognise that while there have been instances of Union Territories being granted statehood in the past, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is without precedent in independent India. This is the first time a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation,” stated the letter.

PM’s earlier assurances

They also reminded the Prime Minister of his earlier assurances on restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. The Leaders of the Opposition pointed out that the Prime Minister, in an interview in Bhubaneswar on May 19, 2024, said that the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was a “solemn promise” made by his government, and they stand by it.

“Your goodself has, on multiple occasions, personally reiterated the government's commitment to restoring statehood. In your interview in Bhubaneswar on 19 May 2024, you stated: "The restoration of statehood is a solemn promise we have made and we stand by it." Again, while addressing a rally in Srinagar on 19 September 2024, you reaffirmed: ‘We have said in Parliament that we will restore the region's statehood,’” stated the letter.

Centre’s submission to SC

It further stated that the Centre has submitted before the Supreme Court, assuring that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored at the earliest possible.

“In view of the foregoing and aforementioned, we urge upon the Government to bring forward a legislation in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to grant full statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” stated the letter.

On Ladakh

They also urged the Centre to bring legislation to include the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution.

“This would be a significant step towards addressing the cultural, developmental, and political aspirations of the people of Ladakh, while safeguarding their rights, land, and identity,” stated the letter.