Amit Shah releases 'report card' of MP govt, says state shed BIMARU tag under BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released the Madhya Pradesh government’s ‘report card’ from 2003-2023 and said the BJP government in these years successfully removed the BIMARU (laggard) category tag from the state, which, according to him, was a legacy of the Congress regime.

Shah said the people of the state took a historic decision in 2003 by removing the government of “Mr Bantadhar”, apparently referring to senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. The BJP government laid the foundation of making the state developed and self-reliant in the last 20 years, he said.

Targets Congress



Shah released the government’s ‘report card’ of 20 years at a function in Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP BJP president VD Sharma and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. He also asked the Opposition Congress to give a report card of its nearly five-decade rule in the state. The assembly elections in MP are due this year-end.

Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the general elections due next year. He said Madhya Pradesh is at the top in the country with a contribution of 45 per cent in wheat exports, it has distributed more than 3.62 crore Ayushman cards (of government health scheme) to remain on the first position (in that field) in the country, and the quality of rural roads developed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in MP is the best in the country.





भाजपा की सरकार ने विकास को गरीबों व वंचितों के घरों तक पहुँचाया है। मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार के 20 सालों के रिपोर्ट कार्ड के लॉंच कार्यक्रम को संबोधित कर रहा हूँ।

https://t.co/vYZczTt6It — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 20, 2023

Madhya Pradesh has approved cases worth Rs 4,300 crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme to attain first position in the country, the state is at the second place in constructing houses in rural areas under the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY), and its Indore city has maintained first position since the last six years in the Swachhta (cleanliness) scheme, he said.



Highlighting the achievements under various welfare schemes, Shah said in the last five years, 1.36 crore people have come out of poverty in the state, the per capita income has increased from Rs 12,000 in 2003 to Rs 1.40 lakh at present, and more than 44 lakh poor families have got pucca houses under the PMAY in both urban and rural areas.

Developed state



“In the last 20 years, the BJP government has established new dimensions in power, water, roads and education sectors,” Shah said. He also highlighted figures of development in road, industry and health sectors among others to drive home the point that Madhya Pradesh has become a developed state in the last two decades.

Shah said in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, people of the state gave 27 out of the total 29 seats to the BJP while in 2019, they gave 28 out of 29 to his party. “I firmly believe that in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the people of the state will give this remaining one seat also to the BJP,” Shah said.

In 2019, the Congress bagged only Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in the state, which was won by senior party leader Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath.

In the 15 months of Congress rule in the state (between December 2018 and March 2020), the Kamal Nath government either stopped all poor welfare schemes or paralysed them, Shah said.

