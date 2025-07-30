2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Poonch

Indian Army, as part of Operation Shivshakti, killed two terrorists while they were trying to cross over to Indian territory across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Wednesday (July 30) morning.

“Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered. Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and JKP led to a successful operation. Operation in progress,” Army’s White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Reports said both terrorists were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The encounter comes close on the heels of the killing of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.