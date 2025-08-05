Supreme Court to hear plea on J&K statehood on August 8

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea regarding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (August 8).

The matter was mentioned before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Tuesday (August 5), and Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan requested that the case be listed for August 8. The Chief Justice accepted the request.

This hearing comes close on the heels of the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which removed the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir and led to its reorganization into two Union Territories.

Principles of federalism violated

While the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in December 2023, it also directed that assembly elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024 and that statehood be restored “at the earliest”.

The current plea, filed as a Miscellaneous Application, seeks directions to the Centre to fulfil its assurance to restore statehood in a time-bound manner, arguing that the delay in doing so violates the principles of federalism and hinders the region’s development.

The application highlights that Assembly elections have already taken place peacefully, removing any security concerns that might have previously impeded the restoration of statehood.