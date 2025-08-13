Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif warns India: ‘You cannot snatch even one drop of water’

In the latest threat to India, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday (August 12) said “the enemy would not be allowed to snatch even one drop of water” that belongs to his country.

Sharif’s threat comes close on the heels of similar warnings issued by Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday (August 11) and the threat a day earlier from US soil by Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to bomb with “10 missiles” any dam constructed by India on the Indus River.

Sharif’s threat

“I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop of water,” the Pakistan prime minister said at a ceremony in Islamabad according to PTI.

“You will be again taught such a lesson that you will be left holding your ears if you attempt such an act,” Sharif warned India.

Also Read: After Asim Munir, Bilawal Bhutto threatens India with 'war' over Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan has warned India time and again that any attempt to block the flow of water would be considered by them as an act of war.

India has not yet responded to Shehbaz Sharif’s threat.

Indus Waters Treaty

After the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, India had taken several punitive measures against Pakistan including putting in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

Field Marshal Munir said on Sunday (August 10) in Florida that suspending the Indus Waters Treaty could put 250 million people at the risk of starvation, and threatened to destroy any infrastructure India builds on the Indus water channels that could limit flows to Pakistan.

Also Read: Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir issues nuke threat from US soil

“We have no dearth of missiles. We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with 10 missiles. The Indus River is not the Indians’ family property,” Munir said at a dinner in Tampa, Florida.

Bilawal Bhutto, addressing a gathering in Sindh, accused PM Modi’s water projects on the Indus of being “an attack on our history, culture, and civilisation”, and alleged that India was plotting to choke Pakistan’s lifeline.

Bhutto warned that if India persisted with suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan would have no choice but to consider war.

India hits back at Munir

India had reacted to the Pakistan army chief’s threat of nuclear war by saying that it had already made it clear that it would not give in to nuclear blackmail and would continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard its national security.

Also Read: India scoffs at Asim Munir's nuclear threat, says it's Pak's stock-in-trade

“The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the nuclear command and control of a state where the military is “hand-in-glove” with terrorist groups.