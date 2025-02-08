'Nothing has changed in Kashmir': PDP's Iltija Mufti claims she, mother under house arrest

PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Saturday (February 8) claimed that she and her mother, party chief Mehbooba Mufti, had been placed under house arrest.

In a social media post, Iltija Mufti said she had intended to visit Kathua while People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti planned to visit Sopore to meet the bereaved family of the truck driver killed in army firing on Wednesday.



"My mother and I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army," Iltija Mufti said in a post on X.





My mother & I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army. I intended to visit Kathua today to meet Makhan Din’s family today & am not being allowed to even move out.… pic.twitter.com/xJTtCRB4iX — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) February 8, 2025

"I intended to visit Kathua to meet Makhan Din's family and (I) am not being allowed to even move out. Nothing has changed in Kashmir even after elections. Now even comforting the families of victims is being criminalised," she added.



The PDP leader said she was supposed to take a flight from Srinagar airport to Jammu and then travel to Kathua, but she was not allowed to step out of her house in Khimber, on the outskirts of Srinagar. “Our gate has been locked, and there is a contingent of security forces outside the house. I have been telling them I have a flight to catch at 11 am, but eventually, I will miss it as no one is listening,” she said.

