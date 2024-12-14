Simultaneous polls 'undermines' federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Dec 14 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said the idea of 'one nation, one election' undermines the the country's federal structure.

"Unfortunately, this NDA government is destroying India's Constitution day by day. India is a federal country, which has a federal structure. By talking of 'one nation, one election', you are undermining that federal structure," Mufti told reporters here.

The NDA government talks of making a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, but actually they are "taking the country backwards", she said.

"They talk of 2047, but they are rather moving backwards. After the country became independent, there was 'one nation, one election' (in the early years). After that, there has been distribution of power among regions and a federal structure was born. They want to take us back to the same dictatorship which I think is very wrong," she added.

Earlier, while addressing party delegates at the PDP's general council meeting, Mufti said both J-K and and PDP are "going through a difficult phase".

"But, I want to tell you that the PDP came into existence for facing difficulties and challenges," she said, asking her party men and women to not compromise on the party's agenda.

She said the National Conference-led government is "silent" on critical issues of release of prisoners, electricity, reservation, etc.

"We are not against the government, but they should address the problems of the people," she said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)