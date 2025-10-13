Omar Abdullah: Money, muscle power only ways left for BJP to win J-K RS seats

Taking fresh potshots at the BJP, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Monday (October 13), said that the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections will reveal which parties support or oppose the saffron party.

Biennial elections to fill four Rajya Sabha seats, lying vacant in the Union territory since 2021, will be held on October 24.

‘BJP can’t win on its own’

“This election will reveal who is a supporter of the BJP and who is an opponent of the BJP. Not a single party has shown support to the BJP over the last year, and on its own, it cannot win even one seat," Omar told reporters.

The chief minister said if the BJP manages to win any of the seats, it would be due to "money power, muscle power and power of the agencies".

NC to field candidate in one seat

The National Conference leader said his party would also field a candidate for the fourth seat.

“We had named three candidates and felt that Congress had the best chance on the fourth seat, but they felt otherwise,” he said.

Responding to a query, the chief minister said there was no question of sidelining party president Farooq Abdullah.

"He is an asset and the tallest leader of Jammu and Kashmir... He is one of the most respected leaders of the country. Who would dare to refuse Farooq Sahib if he wanted to contest Rajya Sabha polls?" he said.

On Budgam Assembly polls

Omar also ruled out the NC president contesting the Budgam Assembly by-election, saying, "A person who decided not to contest Rajya Sabha would not put himself through the rigours of an Assembly election campaign".

On the candidates for the Budgam and Nagrota bypolls, the chief minister said these will be named in due course.

