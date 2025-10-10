Jammu and Kashmir statehood: SC gives Centre four weeks to respond to pleas

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 10) granted the Centre four weeks to file its response on a batch of pleas seeking the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pleas seek J-K statehood

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing multiple petitions, including those filed by academician Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and socio-political activist Ahmad Malik.

These petitions urged the implementation of the Centre’s assurance to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest."

Counsel for the petitioners pointed to an undertaking recorded in the Supreme Court’s December 2023 judgment, which upheld the abrogation of Article 370.

Centre cites ongoing consultations

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the bench that consultations were underway with the Jammu and Kashmir administration regarding the restoration process.

"This is a sui generis (unique) problem and there are wider concerns involved. Of course, there was a solemn undertaking but several factors need to be considered," Mehta submitted.

He also alleged that certain individuals were attempting to spread a misleading narrative, portraying a grim picture of the Union Territory.

2023 SC verdict

On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In its ruling, the Court directed that assembly elections be conducted in the Union Territory by September 2024 and that statehood be restored "at the earliest."

Subsequently, a petition was filed seeking directions to the Centre for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood within two months.

(With agency inputs)