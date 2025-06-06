Kashmir: Why Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is an engineering marvel?

The inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (June 6) marks a transformative moment for Jammu and Kashmir.

This 272-km railway corridor, with tunnels carved through geographically complex terrain, will integrate the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.

Touted as an engineering marvel, the 1,315-metre-long steel structure is built to withstand winds up to 260 kilometres per hour and is situated in Seismic Zone 5.

Iconic Chenab bridge

Among the major highlights of this project is the Chenab Railway Bridge, the highest railway arch bridge in the world.

Built 359 metres above the Chenab River, it is 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower and nearly five times taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar from riverbed to rail level.

Built across a gorge in Reasi district, the bridge is a key component of the 272-kilometre USBRL project and reflects India's engineering capabilities in tough terrains.

Strategic importance

Situated around 600 km north of New Delhi, the bridge holds strategic importance by allowing faster movement of troops and logistics to border areas, strengthening national security.

The 1.31-km bridge has been built at 1,486 crore and is expected to significantly boost tourism and economic activity in the region.

The bridge will enable seamless rail connectivity between Delhi and Srinagar, cutting travel time to under 13 hours via the Vande Bharat Express.

Another first - Anji bridge

Alongside Chenab, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Anji Bridge — India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, which also serves a critical role in traversing the region’s challenging terrain.

The bridge spans the deep Anji River valley, south of the Chenab, connecting the Katra Banihal section of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Line.

Undated photo of the Anji Khad Bridge, in Jammu & Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, on Friday, June 6, 2025. Photo: PTI

It is supported by 48 cables and spans 473 metres. At 331 metres high, it is the second-tallest rail bridge in India. It overcomes extreme terrain to ensure safe passage across the rugged landscape.

Tunnel highlights

Of USBRL's total stretch, 119 km is carved through 36 tunnels — an engineering feat that stands as a testament to human ingenuity.

Each tunnel along the USBRL line tells its own story of innovation and endurance, here are few details on them:

T-50

Stretching over 12.77 km, the country's longest transport tunnel is located between the Sumbad-Khari section and has a parallel rescue tunnel, which is connected by cross-passages every 375 meters.

Built using the new tunnelling method, in which difficult rocks like quartzite, gneiss and phyllite were crossed, making its excavation extremely risky due to unstable rocks, rapid water seepage, shear zones, and jointed rocks of volcanic strata.

T-80

The Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, termed the backbone of USBRL, stretches 11.2 km in the Pir Panjal range. It speeds up traffic and trade by overcoming the obstacles of snow and height.

T-34

It is a twin tunnel connecting Pai-Khad and Anji bridge and spans 5.099 km. It has a main tunnel for train operations and a parallel escape tunnel for emergency evacuation, with cross-passages every 375 meters.

T-33

A 5.2-km long tunnel located on the Katra-Banihal section of USBRL, the tunnel T-33 passes through complex geological areas like the Main Boundary Thrust. Due to heavy water seepage and crumbling rocks, 'I-system tunneling' was adopted.

T-23

The longest tunnel on the Udhampur-Chak Rakhwal section, stretching 3.15 km and has a ballastless track, also known as slab tracks or concrete tracks. It was redesigned after it faced heavy pressure and a bulge in 2008 and the route was changed.

T-1

A 3.209-km long railway tunnel, is located between Katra and Reasi. The construction of T-1 was challenging due to the Main Boundary Thrust area and techniques like deep drainage pipes, umbrella-shaped pipe roofing and chemical grouting were used to clear the mud and water.

T-25

A 3-km long tunnel was built after six years of battle against water flow. During the excavation in 2006, an underground water flow was found, due to which 500-2000 liters of water started flowing per second.

Boosting connectivity

The government has invested over Rs 42,000 crore in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. With 943 bridges and 36 tunnels, the project is not just a structural achievement — it’s a strategic, economic, and social lifeline.

This all-weather rail link will reduce the Valley’s dependence on the vulnerable Srinagar-Jammu highway, ensuring year-round connectivity and transport of goods, including essential healthcare supplies that were often cut off during its harsh winters.

Kashmiri apples, saffron, handicrafts, and dry fruits will now have faster, more reliable routes to reach major markets, bolstering the region’s economy. With improved access and reduced travel times, the region is expected to see a significant increase in tourism.

This bridge will also reduce the travel time between Katra and Srinagar via the Vande Bharat Express by 2-3 hours and can become a preferred route for pilgrims and tourists alike.

Collaborative effort

Several Indian institutions and private companies collaborated to construct this engineering marvel in the country’s remote and challenging terrains.

The bridge’s design and construction contract was awarded to VSL India and Afcons Infrastructure, a South Korea-based Ultra Construction & Engineering Company.

Foundation protection design responsibilities were entrusted to the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, while the slope stability analysis was carried out by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) also contributed by ensuring the structure was blast-proof.

The viaduct and foundation were designed by the Finland-based WSP Group, while the arch was designed by a German firm, Leonhardt Andra.