J-K: 5 soldiers killed after Army vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch
The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when the Army vehicle was on its way to Banoi in Poonch district
Five soldiers were killed and many others were injured after a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday (December 24) evening, sources said.
"All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector," the 16 Corps of the Indian Army said in their latest post on X.
The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when the Army vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district.
The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep.
Army and police teams have rushed to the spot for rescue operation, sources said.
(With agency inputs)