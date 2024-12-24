J-K: 5 soldiers killed after Army vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

Five soldiers were killed and many others were injured after a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday (December 24) evening, sources said.

"All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector," the 16 Corps of the Indian Army said in their latest post on X.

Also Read: J&K: Army vehicle skids off road in Kulgam; 1 soldier dead, 9 injured

The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when the Army vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district.

The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep.

Also Read: J&K: Terrorists attack Army vehicle in Kathua; four soldiers killed

Army and police teams have rushed to the spot for rescue operation, sources said.

(With agency inputs)