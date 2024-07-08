J&K: Terrorists attack Army vehicle in Kathua; gun battle underway

Suspected terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday (July 8).

There has not much information about this attack. The terrorists, hiding on top of a hill, fired at the army vehicle and then lobbed a grenade at them. There are no details if there have been any casualties in this attack.

A massive search operation has been launched. And additional reinforcements have been rushed to the spot.

Spurt of terrorist attacks

There has been a spurt in terrorist attacks in the last few months.

This clash comes in the wake of two other separate encounters which took place in J&K's Kulgam district. In the encounters which began on Saturday, six terrorists have been killed. Two soldiers, including a para-trooper, was killed, while another soldier sustained injuries, said reports.