J-K govt wants to work with Delhi; INDIA not only about polls: Farooq

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday (January 9) that the Jammu and Kashmir government wanted to work with the Centre to resolve the state’s numerous problems.

The former chief minister also said the Opposition INDIA bloc was not meant to merely fight elections but was also “about strengthening India”.

"We don't want to fight New Delhi. We want to work together with Delhi to resolve the state's problems. We don't want to engage in battles,” Farooq told the media in Jammu. “Those who want to fight can do so.”

Centre must cooperate

But he made it clear that his party was not aligned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It is the responsibility of the Central government to support state governments, he said. "We are not with the BJP, nor do we have any connection with them."

Farooq stressed that both the Central and state governments should prioritise the needs of the people rather than engaging in conflicts which hinder progress.

Kashmir’s problems

He said one of the most serious problems in Jammu and Kashmir was unemployment.

"How will people's problems be solved when unemployment is so severe? Our hospitals and schools are in dire condition. We need teachers, doctors and paramedics. Instead, unnecessary battles are being fought," he said.

Farooq denied speculation in a section of the media that his son and chief minister Omar Abdullah was being influenced by New Delhi.

INDIA bloc

"Omar Abdullah is elected the chief minister by people. He does not act on anyone's instructions,” he said. “He acts on his own decisions. Those who are under this misunderstanding should come out of it."

Asked about fissures within the INDIA bloc, Farooq said: "The alliance is not just about contesting elections. It is about strengthening India and eliminating hatred.

“Those who believe this alliance exists only for parliamentary elections are mistaken. The alliance is permanent -- it is for every day and every moment."