National emblem only for govt functions, says JK CM after Hazratbal mosque row

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday (September 6) questioned the use of the national emblem on a renovation plaque put up by the Waqf Board at Srinagar's Hazratbal mosque, arguing that the symbol is meant for government functions and not at religious institutions. He was visiting the flood-ravaged areas in South Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board issue an apology for their “mistake” that hurt religious sentiments.

His comments come a day after controversy erupted when unidentified people vandalised a plaque bearing the Ashoka emblem that was placed inside the revered Hazratbal shrine soon after the prayers.

"First, the question arises whether the national emblem should have been used on this stone or not. I have never seen an emblem being used in this way in any religious place," said Abdullah as quoted by PTI.

‘Waqf Board Chairperson should apologise’

"Mosques, shrines, temples and gurdwaras are not government institutions. These are religious institutions, and government emblems are not used in religious institutions," he added.

Reacting to Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi's call for legal action, including booking the "hooligans" under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), for removing the emblem, the Chief Minister alleged that the board "played with the sentiments of the people" and is now using threats.

"First, at least, they should have apologised for it. They should admit the mistake. It should not have happened," he said.

Questions necessity of the plaque

Abdullah asked what the necessity of the plaque was when the National Conference (NC) founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who completed the work on the shrine, never sought any credit.

"What was the need for this plaque? Was the work done not enough? Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah gave shape to this shrine... Even today, people remember his work, despite the fact that he did not use a stone in his name. There was no need to use a stone," he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that nowhere in the country is the national emblem used on any religious place. "Google search and you will find that the national emblem is only used in government functions," he added.

Case lodged

During the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case against unidentified persons under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act.

"A case under FIR number 76 of 2025 has been registered at Nigeen police station into the incident at Hazratbal on Friday in which the national emblem was damaged," officials said.

(With agency inputs)