'Inconsiderate, deliberate': Omar Abdullah, as J&K admin refuses to shift Eid holiday

Srinagar, Sep 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday hit out at Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration for not rescheduling the holiday on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi despite requests.

Chief Minister Abdullah said the "deliberate" decision by the unelected government not to shift the holiday is "inconsiderate and designed to hurt the sentiments of the people." "The calendar printed by the Government press is very clear - 'Subject to the appearance of the moon'. It means that the holiday is subject to change depending upon the moon being sighted," Abdullah said on X, posting from his personal handle.

The Eid-e-Milad is being celebrated in J&K on Saturday as per the Islamic lunar calendar. However, the holiday is being observed on Friday as per the calendar issued by the administration at the beginning of the year.

Minister for Health and Education Sakina Itoo also accused the LG administration of "playing with the emotions of the people".

"This is totally unjust that Eid-e-Milad, a sacred occasion for Muslims worldwide, is not observed as a holiday on the correct date in J-K. What does 'subject to the appearance of the moon' mean if it is not followed?" Itoo said in a post on X.

She said, "despite repeated requests", no action has been taken by the LG's administration.

"This is playing with the emotions of the people. Such decisions should be at the helm of the elected government," the minister added.

Meanwhile, Kashmir's chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the authorities for failing to reschedule the holiday.

"Strongly condemn the utter disregard of authorities on the revered occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, who for the second consecutive year have failed to reschedule the holiday in accordance with the actual date, which is tomorrow, disregarding the sentiments of the Muslim community," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He said this "deliberate negligence" is unacceptable to the Muslims of J-K, who "strongly protest" it.

"Equally regrettable is the silence of the elected government, who fail to take a stand on any issue of the people of J-K. I will also talk about it in my Juma (Friday) sermon at Jama Masjid today," the Mirwaiz added.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti termed the non-rescheduling of the holiday as "unfortunate".

"How unfortunate that a blessed occasion like Eid-e-Milad for Muslims all over the world is not even being observed on the correct day in J&K," Mufti said on X.

She said month after month. "We witness how the NC Government, even with a brute majority, legitimises and normalises such atrocious decisions." "India's only Muslim majority state doesn't even have the freedom to declare our cherished religious occasions," she added. The LG administration has, in the past, refused to change the Eid holiday as well. PTI

