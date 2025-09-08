1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam

An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier was injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (September 8), officials said.

Also Read: ‘Human GPS’, Hizbul terrorist, Bagu Khan, killed in Gurez encounter

Encounter underway in Kulgam

The security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area following information about the presence of terrorists there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

Confirming the same, the Kashmir Zone Police in an post on X said, "Based on specific intelligence, an encounter has started in the Guddar forest of the Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army, and CRPF on the job. Further details to follow."

Based on specific intelligence, #encounter has started in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army and CRPF on job. Further details to follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 8, 2025

Further details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)